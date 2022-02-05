Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as low as C$14.01. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 219,991 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.27.

The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,568.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

