Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.33 and traded as low as C$14.01. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 219,991 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.27.
The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,568.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
