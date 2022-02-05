Ossiam Acquires 29,517 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ossiam grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Target were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $214.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

