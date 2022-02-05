Ossiam Acquires 56,686 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ossiam grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

