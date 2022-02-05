Ossiam Acquires 88,373 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,373 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.