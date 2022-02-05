Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

