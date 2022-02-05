Ossiam Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $308.89 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.