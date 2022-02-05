Ossiam Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,117.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.6% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Tesla were worth $92,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $923.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.37 and its 200-day moving average is $899.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

