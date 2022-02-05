Ossiam Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 595.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $197.75 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

