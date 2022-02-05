Ossiam Has $15.26 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $608.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

