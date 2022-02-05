Ossiam Has $8.59 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114,450 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,116,798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

