Ossiam Has $9 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ossiam grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Comcast by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

