Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ossiam lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 453.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 223,105 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Chevron by 353.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,430,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

