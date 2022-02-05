Ossiam Purchases 19,076 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ossiam boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 517.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 838.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 149.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $326.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.89 and a 200 day moving average of $334.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.00 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

