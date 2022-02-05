Ossiam Purchases 20,269 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 193,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $410.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.97. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

