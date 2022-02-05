Ossiam Purchases 266,832 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 344.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 106,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of MS opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

