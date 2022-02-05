Ossiam Purchases 37,082 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ossiam increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

NYSE:LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.13. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

