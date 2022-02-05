Ossiam Purchases 89,895 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ossiam grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,895 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $24.08 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.