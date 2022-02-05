Ossiam Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ossiam owned 0.08% of Booking worth $73,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 266.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,051.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,338.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,337.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

