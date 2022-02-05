Ossiam Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.52.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.