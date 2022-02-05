Ossiam Sells 24,783 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.5% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Adobe were worth $123,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

