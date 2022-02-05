Ossiam Sells 338,788 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338,788 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

