Ossiam Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,248 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

