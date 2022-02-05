Ossiam Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.