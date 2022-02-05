Ossiam Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ossiam reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $38,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

CDNS opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

