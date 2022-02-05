OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $249,061.17 and approximately $8.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00320934 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006560 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.33 or 0.01187181 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

