PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $160,032.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $160,032.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006816 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,096,837,147 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.