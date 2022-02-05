Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Up 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94. 10,173 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.