Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the period.

CALF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

