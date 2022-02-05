PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 0.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PagSeguro Digital worth $33,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 5,067,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

