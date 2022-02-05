Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $9,713,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $2,931,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,936,393 shares of company stock worth $726,960,211.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

