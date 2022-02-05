Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.81 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.79. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

