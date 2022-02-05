Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

