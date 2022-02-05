Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,005,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $467.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.71.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

