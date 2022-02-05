Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

NYSE DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

