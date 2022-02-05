Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,969 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Seeyond raised its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

