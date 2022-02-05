Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,773 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $310,847,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,703,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,815,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,765,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.36 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

