Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,880 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,992,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 75,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.