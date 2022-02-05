Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,412 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Inotiv worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 202.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOTV opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $542.54 million, a PE ratio of -189.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

