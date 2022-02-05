Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 106,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.