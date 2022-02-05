Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $410.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

