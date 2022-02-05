Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

