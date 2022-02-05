Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.75 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

