Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $18,951,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 87,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital cut their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.