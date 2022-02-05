Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 44.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FIX opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

