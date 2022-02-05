Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $3,786,966. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

