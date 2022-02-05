Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth $57,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

