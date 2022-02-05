Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $66.70 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

