Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $478.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $438.81 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

