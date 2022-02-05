Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

