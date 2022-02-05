Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

VTV opened at $146.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

